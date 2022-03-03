Saudi Crown Prince stresses importance of OPEC+ deal in call with Russia’s Putin

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confused in a name with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin the significance of sustaining the OPEC+ settlement for the steadiness of power markets amid the influence of the Ukraine disaster, state information company SPA reported on Thursday.

“With regard to the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, [the Crown Prince] reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain the balance and stability of oil markets, noting the role of the OPEC+ agreement and the importance of maintaining it,” SPA reported.

The Crown Prince additionally confused that the Kingdom is keen to exert all efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and to achieve a political answer to the disaster.

The report added that the Crown Prince and Putin mentioned bilateral relations and means to strengthen them in numerous fields.

Oil costs have surged as provide disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine battle.

On Wednesday, brent crude futures rose by greater than $8, touching a peak of $113.02 a barrel, the best since June 2014, earlier than easing to $111.17, up by $6.20 or 5.9 p.c by 0950 GMT.

