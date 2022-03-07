Saudi Crown Prince visits first day of World Defense Show in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the Kingdom’s first World Defense Show on Sunday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince toured the purpose-built web site north of capital that includes almost 600 exhibitors from 42 international locations.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was briefed on the digital command and management middle, which is provided with a number of the most trendy protection programs.

The World Defense Show is a part of the Kingdom’s drive to localize protection spending.

The Kingdom’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) introduced on the primary day of the present that it plans to supply a locally-made drone, al-Ekhbariya tv reported.

Chief Executive Walid Abukhaled was quoted as saying on Sunday that greater than 50 p.c of navy spending can be localized by 2030.

The United Arab Emirates-based EDGE additionally introduced that it was constructing new homeland safety programs and a brand new sort of armored automobile, on the primary day of the present, UAE state information company WAM reported.

The present runs from Sunday to Wednesday.

Read extra:

UAE’s EDGE showcases new security system, armored vehicle at Riyadh’s defense exhibit

Saudi Arabian Military Industries plans to produce Saudi-made drone

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show opens to the public