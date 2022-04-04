Saudi culture minister concludes talks with Indian filmmakers

Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Al-Saud concluded talks on Sunday with Indian filmmakers and

marquee actors geared toward bringing their information and experience to

the Kingdom.

Prince Badr, who can also be chairman of the Saudi Film Commission,

mentioned the go to comes as a part of the Kingdom’s efforts to develop

its capabilities within the movie trade in an more and more

interconnected world. It has change into vital to advertise significant

cultural change with the world, he added.

“Film is a strong software on this context, along with its

necessary contribution to the financial system,” mentioned Prince Badr.

“Our go to to India has enabled us to strengthen our

relationship with the thriving movie trade in India, in an effort

to discover extra partnership alternatives and information change,

which is able to assist us obtain the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision

2030.”

Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for 3

days to debate alternatives for cooperation with the nation’s

movie trade.

The delegation consisted of representatives from the Saudi Film

Commission and Film AlUla.

Prince Badr met with with a number of Indian producers and

filmmakers, together with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay

Kumar.