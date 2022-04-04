Saudi culture minister concludes talks with Indian filmmakers
Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan
Al-Saud concluded talks on Sunday with Indian filmmakers and
marquee actors geared toward bringing their information and experience to
the Kingdom.
Prince Badr, who can also be chairman of the Saudi Film Commission,
mentioned the go to comes as a part of the Kingdom’s efforts to develop
its capabilities within the movie trade in an more and more
interconnected world. It has change into vital to advertise significant
cultural change with the world, he added.
“Film is a strong software on this context, along with its
necessary contribution to the financial system,” mentioned Prince Badr.
“Our go to to India has enabled us to strengthen our
relationship with the thriving movie trade in India, in an effort
to discover extra partnership alternatives and information change,
which is able to assist us obtain the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision
2030.”
Prince Badr headed a delegation that visited India for 3
days to debate alternatives for cooperation with the nation’s
movie trade.
The delegation consisted of representatives from the Saudi Film
Commission and Film AlUla.
Prince Badr met with with a number of Indian producers and
filmmakers, together with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay
Kumar.