Saudi family charred to death after relative sets fire to their house

A Saudi household of 4 burned to demise after a relative set hearth to their home within the metropolis of Safwa on Thursday, in line with a report.

Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported that the perpetrator locked the daddy, mom and two youngsters in a room to forestall them from escaping.

He then set hearth to the home and ignored their pleas to allow them to out.

Authorities captured the perpetrator, who was injured within the hearth and was transported to a hospital for therapy.

While the motive behind the crime stays unclear, preliminary data instructed that the offender doesn’t have any psychological sickness that “anyone is aware of.”

