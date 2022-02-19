Saudi FM discusses regional, international developments with Blinken

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the assembly, the pair mentioned regional and worldwide developments and means to strengthen efforts towards ending the violations of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They additionally voiced the significance of enhancing mutual efforts to cease the Houthis’ “continuous attacks” on civilian and financial amenities and threats to worldwide navigation.

The Houthis launched dozens of cross-border assaults on Saudi Arabia all through 2021.

They have additionally launched unprecedented assaults on the United Arab Emirates in latest weeks. The first such strike on January 17 killed three foreign workers. Later strikes have been intercepted by UAE and US defenses with out harm.

SPA added that Prince Faisal and Blinken additionally mentioned Iran’s nuclear program and present worldwide negotiations that intention to revive the settlement.

The Vienna talks, which started in April 2021, intention to deliver Iran again into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 underneath then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Read extra:

Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

Saudi Arabia, Qatar foreign ministers meet to further security, political ties

Arab Coalition strikes target satellites station in Yemen’s Sanaa: Residents