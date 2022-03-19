Saudi FM meets with special envoy for Ukraine’s president in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan mentioned the disaster in Ukraine with Bektum Rostam, a particular envoy for Ukraine’s president, in Riyadh, state information company (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s assist to efforts that contribute to de-escalating the battle, defending civilians and reaching a political resolution.

Russia launched a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a “special military operation.”

But the battle has escalated to develop into the most important navy invasion in Europe since World War II.

The UN refugee company UNHCR stated on Thursday that greater than 3.1 million individuals had fled Ukraine for the reason that invasion.

