Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Iraqi counterpart on sidelines of Munich conference

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The convention started on Friday and is about to happen till Sunday, February 20.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. (SPA)

During the assembly, the pair mentioned the nations’ lengthy historical past of fraternal relations, outlining many areas of cooperation and highlighting methods to assist and improve them to serve the pursuits of each Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The international ministers additionally talked about how they might improve bilateral relations as regards to safety, politics and economics in addition to counter-terrorism and extremism to contribute to bringing higher stability to the Middle East and protect worldwide peace and safety.

The assembly was additionally attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Germany Essam bin Ibrahim Baitalmal.

