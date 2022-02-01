Saudi-funded Asian Tour golf series expanding in Middle East and to UK

A ten-event run known as the International Series will kind a part of this season’s Asian Tour in a Saudi-funded transfer that might show to be a risk to golf’s two major excursions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The collection is being funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and fronted by former world No. 1 Greg Norman, who has been behind makes an attempt for a proposed breakaway tremendous league.

Norman introduced the introduction of the collection on Tuesday, forward of this week’s Saudi International.

One of the ten occasions will happen on the Centurion Club outdoors London. Two extra might be within the Middle East. Norman mentioned the collection won’t be “geo-fenced,” elevating the potential for a future occasion within the United States. The tournaments might be open to gamers from different excursions.

The collection will begin in Thailand in March.

Many of golf’s high gamers, together with Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, have chosen to compete this week in Saudi Arabia — the place look cash is profitable — as a substitute of on the US PGA Tour or European tour.

Read extra:

‘Au revoir Bafe’: Saudi Arabia’s Asian champions al-Hilal bid farewell to Gomis

Riyadh’s Asian champions al-Hilal sign former Man Utd forward Ighalo

Empowered through sports, Saudi females take the sector by storm