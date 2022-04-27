Saudi government orders up to 100,000 electric vehicles from PIF-owned Lucid

Saudi Arabia’s authorities has agreed to purchase between 50,000 and 100,000 electrical automobiles inside ten years from Lucid Motors, which is part-owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi Ministry of Finance stated in a press assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The settlement is a part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify away from fossil fuels and create a extra sustainable society.

Lucid is at present constructing a manufacturing unit to assemble its electrical automobiles in Saudi Arabia, which might be its first abroad. It at present manufactures automobiles at a plant in Arizona.

In January, the corporate stated that it goals to finish the Saudi manufacturing unit by 2025 or 2026. It is eyeing the Red Sea metropolis of Jeddah as a possible location.

The manufacturing unit is predicted to finally construct as much as 150,000 electrical automobiles per 12 months.

Both factories will construct the brand new automobiles ordered by the Saudi authorities, Reuters reported.

The new settlement will present 1000’s of jobs to folks within the Kingdom, the ministry assertion stated.

Shares for Lucid rose 5.4 % in prolonged buying and selling following the announcement.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF owns 61 % of the California-headquartered firm.

Delivery of the automobiles is predicted to begin no later than 2023, with order numbers initially starting from 1,000 to 2,000 yearly, and growing to between 4,000 and seven,000 beginning in 2025.

Lucid Motors manufactures the Lucid Air, an electrical sedan with a spread of as much as 520 miles.

It takes roughly 20 minutes to cost to a spread of 300 miles.

The Lucid Air has a most horsepower of 1,111 and goes from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. The sedan begins at $77,400.

With businesses

Read extra:

Lucid signs deal to open EV manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, first outside US

Lucid to build Saudi Arabia electric vehicle factory by 2026: Chairman

Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders