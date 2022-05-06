Saudi Hajj ministry warns against suspicious websites promoting Hajj campaigns

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned residents and residents on Friday towards coping with any suspicious web sites selling Hajj campaigns and enlisting registration hyperlinks.

It additionally mentioned that registering for this yr’s Hajj from contained in the Kingdom might be via its web site, including that it’s going to announce the registration process quickly.

Last month, Saudi Arabia mentioned it will permit one million Muslims from inside and out of doors the nation to take part on this yr’s Hajj, a pointy uptick after pandemic restrictions pressured two years of pared-down pilgrimages.

Usually one of many world’s largest spiritual gatherings, about 2.5 million folks took half in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Kingdom’s authorities allowed only one,000 pilgrims to take part in an effort to prioritize the well being of the pilgrims.

The following yr, the Kingdom upped the full to 60,000 absolutely vaccinated residents chosen via a lottery.

