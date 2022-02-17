Saudi, Indian armed forces strengthen ties with key Delhi visit
In a historic first, Royal Saudi Land Forces commander Lt. Gen.
Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived in New Delhi on
Monday,
studies citing Arab
News.
Both Saudi Arabia and India share widespread safety considerations and
try to be strategic protection companions by being main regional
gamers.
On Tuesday, India’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. M.M. Naravane
acquired Lt. Gen. Al-Mutair within the South Block lawns of India’s
Ministry of Defense, the place the latter was offered with a
customary guard of honor.
The chiefs, together with their respective delegations, held
discussions to overview the current state of navy cooperation and
problems with mutual curiosity.
Al-Mutair additionally met with officers of the Indian Armed
Forces.
Building on relations following the historic go to of the chief
of the Indian Army in December 2020, each commanders have spoken
often to watch the progress of a mutually agreed-upon roadmap
of bilateral relations.
Defense relations between the 2 international locations have seen a notable
upswing within the final 12 months with a collection of high-level interactions
and the primary bilateral naval train, “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi,”
carried out in August 2021 in Jubail, within the Eastern Province.
Despite COVID-19 journey restrictions, officers from each the
Royal Saudi Armed Forces and the Indian Armed Forces are present process
coaching in varied navy institutes of the 2 international locations.
“This 12 months, we anticipate extra exchanges and coaching actions to
be carried out between the 2 pleasant international locations,” stated India’s
Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.
“New areas of cooperation are being mutually recognized,
together with intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, synthetic
intelligence and cyber safety, along with conducting the
first-ever land forces train within the second half of 2022,” he
stated.
As India celebrates 75 years since establishing its diplomatic
relations with the Kingdom, Sayeed defined, protection cooperation
stays one of many key pillars of bilateral relations between the
two international locations.
“King Salman’s imaginative and prescient was to supply a serious impetus to protection
relations, which he himself elevated to a brand new stage by signing the
Memorandum of Defense Cooperation in 2014,” he stated.
“Since then, there have been quite a few constructive initiatives below
the steerage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he added.