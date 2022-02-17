Saudi, Indian armed forces strengthen ties with key Delhi visit

In a historic first, Royal Saudi Land Forces commander Lt. Gen.

Fahd bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived in New Delhi on

Monday, Trend

studies citing Arab

News.

Both Saudi Arabia and India share widespread safety considerations and

try to be strategic protection companions by being main regional

gamers.

On Tuesday, India’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. M.M. Naravane

acquired Lt. Gen. Al-Mutair within the South Block lawns of India’s

Ministry of Defense, the place the latter was offered with a

customary guard of honor.

The chiefs, together with their respective delegations, held

discussions to overview the current state of navy cooperation and

problems with mutual curiosity.

Al-Mutair additionally met with officers of the Indian Armed

Forces.

Building on relations following the historic go to of the chief

of the Indian Army in December 2020, each commanders have spoken

often to watch the progress of a mutually agreed-upon roadmap

of bilateral relations.

Defense relations between the 2 international locations have seen a notable

upswing within the final 12 months with a collection of high-level interactions

and the primary bilateral naval train, “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi,”

carried out in August 2021 in Jubail, within the Eastern Province.

Despite COVID-19 journey restrictions, officers from each the

Royal Saudi Armed Forces and the Indian Armed Forces are present process

coaching in varied navy institutes of the 2 international locations.

“This 12 months, we anticipate extra exchanges and coaching actions to

be carried out between the 2 pleasant international locations,” stated India’s

Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

“New areas of cooperation are being mutually recognized,

together with intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, synthetic

intelligence and cyber safety, along with conducting the

first-ever land forces train within the second half of 2022,” he

stated.

As India celebrates 75 years since establishing its diplomatic

relations with the Kingdom, Sayeed defined, protection cooperation

stays one of many key pillars of bilateral relations between the

two international locations.

“King Salman’s imaginative and prescient was to supply a serious impetus to protection

relations, which he himself elevated to a brand new stage by signing the

Memorandum of Defense Cooperation in 2014,” he stated.

“Since then, there have been quite a few constructive initiatives below

the steerage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he added.