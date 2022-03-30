Saudi-led coalition to halt military operations in Yemen to help negotiations

The Saudi-led coalition preventing in Yemen mentioned on Tuesday it

will halt navy operations in Yemen beginning Wednesday to assist

create a constructive environment throughout the holy month of Ramadan in

order for negotiations between Yemeni events to succeed, Trend studies citing

Reuters.

Saudi Arabia hosted allied factions from Yemen’s warfare on Tuesday

because the U.N. tries to safe a truce aimed toward permitting gas ships

and a few flights into Houthi-held areas throughout the Muslim holy

month of Ramadan, sources acquainted with matter mentioned.