Saudi property developer prices IPO at top of range

Saudi Arabia property developer Retal Urban Development stated on Sunday it had priced its preliminary public providing at 120 riyals a share, the highest of the indicated vary, implying a market capitalization of 4.8 billion riyals ($1.28 billion).

The book-building course of generated orders of 90.3 billion riyals, in an indication of sturdy momentum for Saudi Arabia’s IPO market that has defied the worldwide development.

The firm will increase 1.44 billion riyals within the IPO, promoting 30 % of present shares.

Gulf issuers have raised $8.76 billion from IPOs to date this yr, Refinitiv knowledge confirmed final month, exceeding European flotations whilst world markets stay unstable within the wake of the battle in Ukraine.

“The robust demand for Retal’s shares reflects the attractiveness of our scalable business model and highlights the investor appetite for next generation real estate development companies such as ours,” stated Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz al-Braikan, CEO of Retal Development Co.

The Saudi authorities has launched a number of initiatives to extend homeownership throughout the kingdom and has additionally launched into a significant funding drive to develop infrastructure initiatives such because the $500 billion NEOM financial zone.

