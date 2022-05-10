Saudi Red Sea Project will open to visitors in 2023, showing new side of the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project will soak up its first guests in early 2023, its advertising director informed Al Arabiya English on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 28,000 sq. kilometer tourism megaproject may have a devoted airport opening to vacationers in the direction of the top of 2023, Abdullah al-Zahrani stated on the convention.

It will permit guests to “explore other dimensions of the country beyond the religious,” al-Zahrani stated.

The Red Sea Project intends to open the conservative Kingdom to a brand new sort of traveler, in distinction to the tens of millions of pilgrims who go to Islam’s two holy cities of Mecca and Medina every year.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman introduced the mission in 2017 as half the wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to diversify the nation’s economic system away from fossil fuels.

But though the seaside resort will showcase the “sea, sand, and sun,” not usually related to the Kingdom, it won’t take away from the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, al-Zahrani stated.

“Saudi Arabia is the heart of the Islamic world and it’s going to continue to be the heart of the Islamic world, the heart of the Arabic world as well,” he continued.

By the top of 2024, the multi-faceted vacation spot will comprise of three,000 rooms throughout 16 separate resorts – two inland and 14 on the coast.

When the second part of development finishes in 2030, there might be 8,000 rooms in 22 completely different resorts.

“We are introducing quality destinations that are going to shift and change the mindset and the lifestyle of people visiting destinations and exploring a new area,” al-Zahrani stated.

Saudi Arabia has made strides in recent times to draw vacationers to a rustic that was historically closed off to outsiders.

These embody the introduction of a vacationer e-visa in 2019, which permits vacationers to remain within the nation for as much as 90 days after filling in a type and paying a price of $128 (480 riyals).

The Red Sea Project was considered one of a number of vacationer locations introduced by the Crown Prince together with the NEOM megacity, and the Diriyah Gate improvement in Riyadh.

