‘Saudi schools to introduce yoga as a sport soon’ – Times of India
RIYADH: Yoga will quickly be launched in faculties in Saudi Arabia as a part of the sports activities curriculum as a consequence of its significance for psychological and bodily well being, the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai, stated. Notably, the commerce ministry accredited the educating and observe of yoga as a sport within the Kingdom in 2017.
With the cooperation of the ministry of education, the president stated that yoga will likely be launched within the curriculum due to its multitude of well being advantages. Earlier this week, there was an introductory lecture highlighting the cooperation between the Saudi Yoga Committee and the Saudi School Sports Federation.
It was attended by college principals and bodily training academics from all phases of training, reported Arab News. Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, licensed yoga teacher and founding father of Ananda Yoga Studio informed the information portal, “Our school system has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students. . . and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing move. ”
