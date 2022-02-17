Saudi Tourism Authority, Dubai’s Emirates sign MoU to increase flights to Kingdom

The Saudi Tourism Authority and Dubai’s Emirates Airlines have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend the variety of flights and flight capability to vacationer locations in Saudi Arabia’s cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The partnership aligns with the authority’s cooperation and integration technique with its non-public sector companions in a renewed push to advertise vacationer locations within the Kingdom.

This fruitful partnership between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Emirates Airline comes inside the framework of the authority’s cooperation and integration with its companions within the non-public sector. It additionally comes within the context of its efforts to advertise vacationer locations. pic.twitter.com/UKfr2QMVuM — الهيئة السعودية للسياحة (@SaudiTourism) February 17, 2022

The new partnership will reportedly guarantee entry to greater than 120 locations, attracting a brand new wave of holiday makers to expertise Saudi tourism, SPA quoted CEO and Board member of the Saudi Tourism Authority Fahd Hamid al-Din as saying.

Dubai to Riyadh: World’s busiest worldwide route

An air journey intelligence reference that gives knowledge on airline schedules, cargo, and aviation analytics Official Airline Guide (OAG), revealed that Dubai to Riyadh was the world’s busiest worldwide route in December 2021, with 284,600 seats.

OAG additionally rated the Dubai-Riyadh journey route because the busiest worldwide airline route on the earth in February 2022, with 259,832 seats.

General view of Riyadh metropolis, after the Saudi authorities eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (File picture: Reuters)

Flydubai provides new flight routes

Location of Desert X AlUla in Saudi Arabia. (The Royal Commission of AlUla)

The Kingdom has seen a rise in new flight routes from the United Arab Emirates’ airways.

Dubai’s finances airline flydubai lately introduced that it could start to function flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, turning into the primary airline within the UAE so as to add the vacation spot to its community.

AlUla is a novel surprise of the world situated in Saudi Arabia and residential to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage website, Hegra.

Flydubai introduced that it’ll begin working flights to AlUla by way of Prince Majeed bin Abdulaziz airport (ULH) on March 2 (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) and is ready to function from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The finances provider additionally said that it could resume its operations to Yanbu, rising its community in Saudi Arabia to 6 factors, together with Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam.

Flights to Yanbu’s International airport (YNB), also called Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, will start on February 24, with three weekly flights, working on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Read extra:

Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to Yanbu

Profile: Meet the stuntwoman in Dubai-based Emirates’ viral Burj Khalifa advert

‘AlUla Moments’ set to feature immersive art experiences, eco-trail run, and more