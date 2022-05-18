Saudi vice defense minister meets NSA adviser Sullivan in Washington

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s dedication to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory” throughout a gathering with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud throughout a gathering on Tuesday, the White House stated.

During the assembly Sullivan additionally underscored the longstanding partnership between the 2 nations, the White House stated in a written assertion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen,” the White House said. “They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience.”

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in Washington

Saudi Aramco weighs IPO of trading unit amid oil boom

Sandstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh