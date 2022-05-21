Saudi winners of 21 awards at international science fair honored at King’s Cup match

Saudi college students who received at Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2022 and introduced house greater than 20 awards had been honored on Thursday in the course of the King’s Cup remaining match.

ISEF 2022 was held in Atlanta within the US state of Georgia.

Young scientists from the Kingdom received 21 awards, with Abdullah al-Ghamdi successful one of many high awards, the Regeneron Young Scientist Awards of $50,000.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ghamdi received for “modifying a metal-organic material so it could be used to both extract hydrogen from water and safely store it for clean energy production,” ISEF mentioned in an announcement, including that for the reason that supplies he used are thought of low cost, his concept can assist scale back the price of hydrogen extraction and storage.

Ghamdi additionally received the primary award within the class of power: sustainable supplies and design.

The winners have been celebrated since their return house on Sunday, and so they had been additional honored on Thursday night as they made an look on the soccer subject earlier than the King Cup’s remaining match kicked off.

Videos circulated on social media confirmed the soccer gamers line on totally different sides to make method for the younger winners as they entered the sphere amid cheers from the viewers.

Among the winners is Dana al-Aithan, who received the primary award within the chemistry class and Mawaddah Ali, who received the third award within the behavioral and social sciences class.

According to ISEF, 1,750 younger scientists representing 49 US states and 63 international locations and areas worldwide participated within the honest.

The Kingdom has been taking part in ISEF since 2007 as a part of an annual program organized by King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity “Mawhiba” in cooperation with the training ministry, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi college students received 21 awards at Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2022. (SPA)

The Saudi workforce on the honest consisted of 35 college students from 11 faculties, SPA mentioned, including that Saudi Arabia additionally participated in ISEF as a sponsor by means of “Mawhiba” and granted a number of awards, together with scholarships at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Saudi college students have received 83 awards on the honest for the reason that Kingdom began taking part. Their latest victory brings the full variety of awards received to 104, SPA added.

Read extra:

Football fans snap up Dubai’s luxury short-term lets for Qatar World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s PIF adds to games push with five percent Nintendo stake

Saudi Arabia’s Lucid EV factory to receive $3.4 billion in incentives