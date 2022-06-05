Saudia Airline ranks as fastest growing airline in the Middle East

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) ranked because the quickest rising airline within the Middle East, the corporate mentioned in a press release on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s nationwide flag service has grown by 13.1% and was rated with an ‘A’ model ranking by Brand Finance, a model valuation consultancy that just lately revealed its annual report which ranks the highest 50 airways worldwide.

Besides calculating model worth, Brand Finance “also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The current achievement displays Saudia’ success in model efficiency, the corporate mentioned, attributing this “to the overall growth in its route network; expansion to new markets; growth in passenger numbers, and enhancements in the onboard product, lounges and guest services.”

“The airline’s brand is symbolic of the brand of the nation. With the tourism ecosystem flourishing and the number of visitors at an exceptional all-time high level, Saudia is well-positioned to continue accelerating as the wings of the country’s Vision 2030,” Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash mentioned.

The Kingdom intends to extend the variety of vacationers to 100 million and the variety of non secular guests to 30 million a yr by 2030, as a part of Vision 2030.

Saudia added that its fleet consists of almost 150 “slim and widebody Airbus and Boeing plane, working to greater than 100 locations.”

Last month, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailej, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), told Al Arabiya that GACA plans to boost airports’ capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030.

GACA also aims to increase the number of destinations offered from the Kingdom’s airports from 100 to 250 by 2030.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia receives first foreign Hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

Saudi Arabia begins Hajj registration for citizens, residents: Ministry

Saudi Arabia launches training program for space enthusiasts