Savage Middle School Principal Accused Of Attempting To Hire 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Lakeville man and center faculty principal has been charged after he allegedly tried to rent a 15-year-old for intercourse.

According to costs filed in Hennepin County, Mohamed Selim faces one felony depend of prostitution involving hiring somebody who he believed to be between the ages of 13 and 16 for intercourse or sexual contact.

Selim was one in every of 4 males arrested Tuesday through the multi-jurisdiction regulation enforcement operation in St. Louis Park. Three have since been launched from jail, however Selim was held in jail resulting from his place of authority working with kids, the criticism stated. He is the principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage.

The criticism states Selim responded to an advert providing prostitution providers, which was truly arrange by the regulation enforcement sting. He allegedly tried to satisfy up with a woman he believed to be 15 years outdated, however she was an undercover officer.

Selim was arrested after arriving in St. Louis Park, and had $208 in money on him. According to the criticism, Selim was distraught and stated that his life and profession have been over when he was being arrested.

Savage police say there aren’t any recognized complaints or allegations associated to Selim inside the metropolis. Anyone with extra info is suggested to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 651-793-7000.

If convicted, he might withstand 10 years in jail.

St. Louis Park police say the undercover operation was a part of a statewide response geared toward ending human trafficking and exploitation.

The Minnesota Department of Health says should you suspect somebody of being trafficked, don’t attempt to rescue them, get assist as an alternative. Call police, or the Day One Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

