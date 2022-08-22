Savarkar Posters Appear At Karnataka Congress Party Office Amid Row

Police have eliminated the Savarkar posters from the Congress celebration workplace in Karnataka. (File)

Vijaypura, Karnataka:

Police on Monday morning eliminated posters of VD Savarkar put up final evening by unknown individuals on the Congress celebration workplace in Karnataka’s Vijayapura. Police have elevated safety within the space.

The transfer comes amid a row over Leader of the Opposition within the state meeting and senior Congress chief Siddaramaiah’s feedback on the continued Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga that led to clashes on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary in the present day admitted his involvement within the conspiracy of pasting Savarkar’s posters. He stated, “We are the ones who pasted Savarkar’s photo. Savarkar’s photo was burnt under the leadership of Congress leaders in Hubli. Congress has repeatedly created controversy over Savarkar. They have burned it.”

“It is not a big deal that we have pasted a photo. Congress has used the Savarkar issue for propaganda. Congress should respect Savarkar and read books about him, What message is Congress trying to send by burning Savarkar’s photo?” he stated.

Earlier, the Congress in Udupi district requested the police and the district administration to take away Savarkar’s posters pasted on the partitions of its celebration workplace.

“We are worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but can later tear it down themselves and create problems. They have deputed several police officials for the protection of the poster. It looks shameful. That is why we are objecting to it,” stated a neighborhood Congress chief.

Karnataka Police final Monday, which marked the completion of 75 years of Independence, imposed Section 144 in elements of Shivamogga district after a conflict over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan’s banners.

Last week, Siddaramaiah lashed out towards the BJP and raised questions on the makes an attempt to place up Savarkar posters in Muslim-dominated areas.

Siddaramiah had informed reporters, “Why did they put Savarakar’s photo in a Muslim area and remove Tipu Sultan’s portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics.”

During his current go to to rain-hit areas in Kodagu, Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP staff threw eggs at his automotive and confirmed him black flags. The BJP stated that the folks of the world had protested towards Siddaramaiah’s remarks which had been “against the majority Hindu society”.

Siddaramaiah stated that he has determined to put siege to the SP workplace in Kodagu on August 26 to sentence the incident.

