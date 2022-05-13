‘Save Azovstal!’ Relatives of Ukrainian fighters in steel plant plead for help

Relatives and supporters of the Ukrainian fighters holed up within the Azovstal metal plant demonstrated in Kyiv on Thursday, pleading for them to be rescued.

Russian forces have been bombarding the Azovstal steelworks within the southern port of Mariupol, the final bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a metropolis now nearly fully managed by Russia after greater than two months of a siege.

Many of the civilians holed up on the plant have been evacuated however no deal has been reached with Moscow on permitting out a whole lot of fighters, a few of whom are wounded.

Demonstrators, largely ladies, marched by way of central Kyiv, holding banners and chanting, “Save defenders of Mariupol, save Azovstal,” “Glory to the heroes of Mariupol,” and, “Save the military of Azovstal.”

Maria Zimareva, whose relative is among the many Azov battalion fighters, mentioned tearfully, “I want all the defenders who are there to return home so that they can continue a normal life with their children and relatives.”

People holed up within the steelworks have been dying of wounds that might usually be handled, mentioned Tetiana Pogorlova.

“Nobody attempts to save them. There is nothing we can do except for gathering at such demonstrations and making demands on our authorities.”

Mariupol resident Alina Nesterenko was additionally on the demonstration within the capital. “The conditions they are in are horrible,” she mentioned. “I have no words to describe them. That’s why we are here. We are begging, we are pleading in every possible way, we are asking for our loved ones to be saved.”

