Save up to 24% on Bose portable speakers, on sale at Amazon now

Listen up if you need an important deal on audio system for the upcoming spring season.

You heard us proper — for a restricted time, Amazon is selling Bose portable speakers for as much as 24% off the unique value, saving you some money when internet hosting the primary outside bash of the spring or spring cleansing to some high-energy music.

There are two completely different audio system to select from, as long as you select rapidly whereas nonetheless a part of Amazon’s Daily Deals. We’ll define them extra in better element under — however every of the three are a part of the Bose SoundLink collection, which usually retail for $120 or extra.

This deal makes every speaker drop the beat and the value decrease than $100, so we recommendation you to show your consideration to the gadgets under after which flip up the music whilst you rejoice your latest tech buy.

This Bose speaker could also be small, however it certain it mighty. Best for smaller areas, the Bose SoundLink Micro is now simply $99 for a restricted time solely. It is available in a Midnight Blue coloration and has a wi-fi vary of about 30 toes, which is a lot for a yard bash and even to go away in your desk for crisp and clear convention calls.

For the full-sized model, take a look at this deal proper now. The Bose SoundLink Color II speaker is available in three shades for spring on the $99 worth, together with white, black and a vibrant blue. They all have as much as eight hours of play time on a single cost for an all-night social gathering and a 30-foot vary of wi-fi connectivity.

