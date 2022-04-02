Sawa Li Lubnan launches movement to bring about change in Lebanon

Sawa li Lubnan, a non-sectarian, democratic political motion from and for Lebanon, has held its founding convention right now. The motion was established in 2021, and its purpose is to convey optimistic change to Lebanon, specializing in making rapid change within the upcoming elections in May 2022.

Speakers on the occasion included Bahaa Hariri, an early backer of Sawa and son of former Prime

Minister Rafiq Hariri in addition to Said Sanadiki, the Executive Director of Sawa, and a member of

Sawa’s Council of Peers.

Speaking on the occasion Bahaa Hariri mentioned: “The parliamentary elections in May have by no means been

so necessary. Lebanon faces a bleak future, with no jobs for employees, no gasoline on the gasoline stations

and meals at file costs. This bleak state of affairs is just going to escalate at a daunting tempo

given the struggle in Ukraine.

“When the Lebanese people go to the ballot box, it will be their one chance to vote for Sawa Li

Lubnan – the only party willing to implement concrete policies to ease the pain of our people.

The cost of inaction or maintaining the status quo is not an option.”

The extreme financial and monetary disaster that Lebanon has been going by has been known as

the worst monetary disaster the world has seen in additional than 150 years, in response to a 2021 report

by the World Bank; noting that GDP per capita fell by 40% since 2018. Sawa believes {that a}

vital trigger for that is the insufficient coverage response of the political elites, in addition to their refusal to unite and to do what is really proper for the nation.

Sawa’s mission is to unite all folks in Lebanon to assist finish the decades-long sectarian divide

plaguing the political and financial life within the nation. At the arms of the political elites,

Lebanon has been going by a traditionally deep monetary and humanitarian disaster, with

overseas relations and home coverage each being at a low level.

The motion goals to convey collectively native activists and forward-thinking political figures who’re engaged on the bottom to signify and unite the folks of Lebanon to result in actual change.

Sawa li Lubnan’s imaginative and prescient for Lebanon emcompasses all the things from political reform, to a

complete technique for the electrical energy sector, a well being plan for all residents, and, above all,

full sovereignty for Lebanon.

Further particulars on Sawa li Lubnan will be discovered at www.sawalilubnan.org.

