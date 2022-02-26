SBI online complaints: You will not be able to access portal; check details

SBI on-line complaints, crcf.sbi.co.in, is not going to be accessible for 7 hours on Saturday and Sunday on account of upkeep exercise.

SBI on-line complaints, requests and queries section will stay inaccessible for 7 hours, from 11 pm on Saturday (February 26) to six am on Sunday (February 27) on account of upkeep exercise. The State Bank of India knowledgeable its customers about the identical through a tweet on Friday. The financial institution additionally requested its clients to bear with it because it strives to supply a greater banking expertise. Taking to its official Twitter deal with, SBI tweeted, “Dear Customers, due to planned maintenance activity, our portal https://crcf.sbi.co.in used for raising complaint/ request/ query would not be accessible from 11:00 PM on 26.02.2022 to 06:00 AM on 27th February 2022.”

The financial institution additional knowledgeable that throughout the downtime, clients can register their complaints and report unauthorised transactions by toll free numbers 1800112211/18001234/18002100. “Registration of complaints and reporting of Unauthorised transactions during this period will be available through toll-free numbers 1800112211/ 18001234/ 18002100. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” SBI stated.

It may be famous that the upkeep exercise is being taken in early morning preserving in view the comfort of the purchasers. Also, SBI retains on alerting its clients towards frauds and cybercrimes. Recently the financial institution tweeted, “You can always seek transaction related support from ‘UPI-help’ section. Remember the safety tips every time you make UPI payments.”

The security ideas supplied by the financial institution are supplied right here:

1. UPI PIN is required just for switch of cash and never for receiving.

2. Always confirm the cellular quantity, title and UPI ID earlier than sending any cash.

3. Never share UPI PIN with anyone.

4. The scanner ought to ideally be used for fund switch.

5. Do not search decision from aside from official sources.

6. Use App’s assist part for any fee or technical points and in case of any discrepancy search decision by Bank’s Complaint Resolution portal: https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/.

SBI, a Fortune 500 firm, is an Indian Multinational, Public Sector Banking and Financial providers statutory physique with its headquarter in Mumbai. As per the knowledge supplied by the financial institution over its web site sbi.co.in, SBI is the most important Indian Bank with 1/4th market share, serves over 45 crore clients by its huge community of over 22,000 branches, 62617 ATMs/ADWMs and 71,968 BC shops.

The financial institution has diversified companies by its varied subsidiaries that’s SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Card, and so on. It has unfold its presence globally and operates throughout time zones by 229 workplaces in 31 international international locations.