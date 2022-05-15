SC asks CAG to examine Andhra reply on plea against SDRF fund transfer

The Supreme Court has directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to look at the reply filed by the Andhra Pradesh authorities on a plea difficult the alleged switch of funds from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to non-public deposit accounts.

A bench of justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna requested the nationwide auditor to submit a report in 4 weeks.

“Let the counter filed on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh be considered by the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and submit a report before this court within a period of four weeks,” the bench stated The high courtroom has now posted the matter for listening to to July 11.

The high courtroom had earlier granted the final alternative to the Andhra authorities to file its reply to the plea.

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, showing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, had alleged that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from SDRF to non-public deposit accounts which isn’t permissible beneath the Disaster Management Act.

He had submitted that the state authorities is illegally utilising the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund for functions aside from specified beneath Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

‘’When the courtroom is actively and repeatedly monitoring the implementation of its order coping with the problem of disbursing of ex-gratia help of ₹50,000 to subsequent of kin of these died on account of COVID-19 … the act of Andhra Pradesh whereby the State is diverting the State Disaster Response Fund to non-public deposit account isn’t solely in opposition to the legislation of the land however can be contemptuous is nature,” the plea had submitted.