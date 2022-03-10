SC asks Centre to produce records on MediaOne ban by Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued discover on a petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami-affiliated ‘Media One’ channel questioning the ban on its broadcast imposed by the Centre on grounds of nationwide safety. The Malayalam regional channel on information and present affairs earlier approached the Kerala excessive court docket which upheld the ban on March 2.

Posting the matter for listening to on Tuesday, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath ordered the Centre to supply all of the related recordsdata that have been relied upon by the excessive court docket earlier than passing its order.

The channel, owned by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, was represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Dushyant Dave and Huzefa Ahmadi who informed the Court that the excessive court docket relied on some sealed cowl paperwork submitted by the ministry of dwelling affairs (MHA) to which the channel homeowners weren’t aware of.

“This is a gross case where a channel with 25 million viewers and more than 350 employees has been shut down without giving any reason. For a regional television channel to survive is difficult. Allow us to start. What will we feed our employees and their families who depend on us?”

The channel in its attraction difficult the excessive court docket order stated that the order was handed “behind its back” with out giving causes. On the day when orders have been reserved by the excessive court docket, the judges had referred to as for the recordsdata from the ministry of dwelling affairs (MHA) refusing safety clearance to the channel which shaped the premise for rejecting the channel’s attraction.

The excessive court docket division bench, whereas dismissing the attraction by the channel administration and staff, stated, “Certain aspects relating to the security of the State are mentioned to the effect that Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited has some linkages with certain undesirable forces, which is stated to be a security threat”.

Rohatgi stated, “The channel had applied for renewal of its uplinking and downlinking license that was to expire in September last year. The renewal does not require security clearance. Yet the high court relied on it to uphold revocation of the license.”

Dave informed the Court, “It is high time this practice must stop. The files submitted by Centre came on the day when order was reserved. We argued that renewal does not need security clearance. In 2019, downlinking permission for the channel was renewed.”

The MHA granted safety clearance to the channel in February 2011 following which license to function Media One was offered in September 2011 for a 10-year interval. After the channel utilized for renewal of its license, it was served with a present trigger discover by the Centre on January 5 for revoking the permission on the grounds of ‘national security and public order’. On January 31, the permission was revoked.

The channel had misplaced 2 successive rounds of problem in opposition to the Centre’s ban – earlier than a single choose on February 8 adopted by the division bench’s March 2 order. In February 2020, the channel’s license was briefly suspended by MHA following its protection of the Delhi riots.

The petition stated, “There is no single complaint against the petitioner for which any action could be taken against it in last 10 years. Renewal is a matter of right, unless a channel has been damned on 5 prior occasions…the division bench held that even for renewal, security clearance is an inseparable link. Therefore, there is a clear error which has been committed by the division bench in passing the impugned judgment.”

The channel additional stated the choice to name for the recordsdata was taken on February 10, the day when arguments of each side concluded. “This direction to produce the file is passed behind the back of the petitioner,” the plea stated.