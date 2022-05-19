SC Plus Article: 11 stats to spice up Round 11

Magic Round was as wonderful as you’d think about, even when the KFC SuperCoach scores didn’t fairly line up that means. More key selections this week, so let’s take a look at 11 stats to outline Round 11!

9

Corey Oates is having his greatest season for a few years, and he has presently scored 9 tries taking part in on the left wing for the Broncos. Provided he stays wholesome, it’s exhausting to see him not cracking double digit tries this season, a mark he hasn’t reached since 2019 (when he had executed it for 5 consecutive seasons till that time). It’s virtually poetic that the Knights’ proper edge has conceded 9 tries this yr to the opposition left winger, highlighted by a hat trick to Taylan May in Round 3 and a double to Mat Feagai in Round 6. It feels extremely seemingly that the Corey Oates and the opposition left winger will each add to their ‘season’ tally this week.

Camera Icon Jason Taumalolo is a well-liked purchase for Round 13 however beware Wilfred’s stat. Credit: News Corp Australia Sports Newsroom

2

Yes, you in all probability guessed it however the ‘two’ represents the variety of coaches the Bulldogs have had ‘in charge’ this week. Trent Barrett, who began the week as head coach, and now Mick Potter, not too long ago introduced because the interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. There is a standard narrative about groups lifting the week that they lose their coach (whether or not by termination or by resignation); within the NRL although, stretching again to 1998 till this yr, the tally presently stands at 13 wins and 21 losses by groups the week following a mid-season teaching change. Not nice numbers for Bulldogs followers …

120.2

This may be a little bit of a stretch however Tom Trbojevic has a 5 sport common in opposition to the Eels – starting from 2018 to 2021 – of 120.2 factors per sport. 159, 179, 62, 106 and 95 are these scores, so even in the event you think about the 2021 scores of 159 and 179 as outliers, he nonetheless has a mean of 87.7 factors per sport from his final three earlier than that. Of course, the Sea Eagles are struggling, and Turbo himself copped a nasty cork which hindered his on-field efficiency final week. Plenty of KFC SuperCoaches are involved, and truthful sufficient, however the numbers recommend that Tommy Turbo can have considered one of his higher, if not his greatest sport, in a while!

90

Ryan Matterson is in a wealthy vein of kind, with a 3 spherical common of 90 regardless of coming off the bench. He has averaged 53 minutes per sport regardless, and has additionally scored two tries, each with line breaks, up to now two weeks. Still, take the attacking stats away and ‘Matto’ remains to be averaging 71.3 factors per sport in base and base assault stats – a quantity which is elite given his sport time. With the promotion to the beginning facet, he may proceed to attain extraordinarily nicely. If solely he performed Round 13 …

0

The Cowboys presently sit third on the NRL ladder and they’re taking part in some actually good soccer. However, they’re but to report a win in opposition to a group that was presently within the prime 4 (both presently, or on the time they performed. Their ‘toughest’ video games have been in opposition to the Roosters (they misplaced) and the Eels (they gained convincingly, though the Eels had been undoubtedly out of kinds with Dylan Brown taking part in centre). The Storm this week simply represents their

hardest check to date this season, and mixed with their sport in opposition to the Panthers subsequent week, it’ll present an amazing barometer as as to if or not the Cowboys are real premiership threats this season.

53.3

The Melbourne Storm are one of many hardest opponents for any participant, even for real KFC SuperCoach studs. This consists of the likes of Jason Taumalolo, who has a profession SuperCoach common of 53.3 factors per sport from 13 video games. His final scores from the previous 5 seasons don’t make for fairly studying both – 41, 52, 44 and 61. It’s value noting that he solely performed them as soon as in 2021, as soon as in 2019 and twice in 2018 up to now 5 seasons, so learn into that what you’ll; nevertheless, off a really early bathe final week, *absolutely* Taumalolo goes to play large minutes this week … proper?!

13

There has been loads mentioned concerning the Roosters struggling all season, wanting clunky in assault, disjointed in defence, and so forth. Some of that criticism is truthful; among the Roosters gamers themselves have admitted as a lot. However, we’ve seen the Roosters enhance markedly up to now two weeks from their common of three.4 tries per sport, to scoring 13 tries up to now two weeks. Of course, they face the hardest defensive check of all this week within the Panthers ‘brick wall’ that permits a miserly 11.6 factors per sport, which is mainly a mean of solely two tries per sport. The Roosters definitely have the firepower to crack this, however are they prepared for this problem?

52

Brian To’o is an undisputed star, and it looks as if it doesn’t matter what facet he performs (having shifted to the fitting wing on his return from damage), he will get by work – a variety of it! In his three 80 minute (non-injury affected) video games, he’s averaging 52 factors per sport in base and base assault stats. This is an elite quantity, even whether it is ‘down’ on his 57 factors per sport in 2021! Given he’s averaging 58 factors per sport to date, it’s secure to say that after he finds a strive (he’s but to attain in any respect this yr), he’ll begin nudging his common again in the direction of the heights of 2021. Especially provided that Stephen Crichton may have handed to him twice final week for him to probably rating untouched – absolutely the Panthers might have executed some video work on that this week!

70.6

Cody Walker went from averaging 32.8 factors per sport from the primary 5 video games of this yr, to averaging 70.6 factors per sport within the 5 most up-to-date video games he has performed. We noticed him backside out at $463,600, a cool $271,300 lower than his beginning value, and he has since regained $132,200 of that misplaced cash and is now value $595,800 – nonetheless $139,100 beneath his beginning value this season! It simply goes to point out how unimaginable he was for KFC SuperCoach in 2021, and barring a seismic shift within the guidelines once more for 2022, or to the Rabbitohs’ assault, it appears most unlikely that he’ll come near his common for final yr. Still, Cody is placing ahead a convincing argument to be the second greatest 5 eighth choice behind Cam Munster this yr.

40

So in Round 8, roughly 16.2% of KFC SuperCoaches determined to commerce in a single Siosifa Talakai, recent off scoring 165 factors and placing on some of the dominant attacking

shows from a centre in KFC SuperCoach historical past. They paid a cool $699,500 to get on board the ‘Sifa Express’; solely to convey it to a crashing halt with all the additional weight. Of course, he has gone on to common simply 40 factors per sport since then, and is now value $26,800 lower than what these SuperCoaches paid with a breakeven of 132! Still, he’s averaging 52 in base and base assault stats since beginning at centre, and even with a decrease three spherical common of 41.3 factors per sport, as soon as he obtains his anticipated twin place improve, Talakai instantly turns into a CTW keeper with these kinds of numbers!

48

Beau Fermor has been a considerably divisive KFC SuperCoach choice this season. After a vibrant begin and a few promising attacking involvement, loads jumped on Fermor and this noticed his rostership peak at 25.5% and has since plummeted to solely 13.6%. This quantity is fascinating contemplating he has one of many highest flooring obtainable at CTW (given he’s an 80 minute backrower) and whereas he isn’t Euan Aitken, Brian To’o or (soon-to-be) Siosifa Talakai, Fermor is averaging a cool 48 factors per sport in base and base assault stats, and can be used as one of many strike weapons of an albeit struggling Titans group. He isn’t as flashy and thrilling as an Alex Johnston, or a Xavier Coates, or as skilful as a Joey Manu, however he will get by work and may discover a strive from time to time!

Bring on Round 11!