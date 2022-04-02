SC rejects plea by Maharashtra govt for SIT probe against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Maharashtra authorities’s request for a court-monitored probe into the corruption case in opposition to former dwelling minister Anil Deshmukh, saying that the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in opposition to Deshmukh would proceed.

The Maharashtra authorities had filed a petition searching for the handover of the CBI’s anti-corruption probe in opposition to Anil Deshmukh to a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT). In its petition, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) authorities alleged that the CBI’s investigation might be biased as former Maharashtra police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was now chief of the investigating company.

Deshmukh, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, is being investigated over allegations of bribe-taking for police transfers and postings when he was the state dwelling minister. He was arrested on November 2.

Jaiswal was then a part of the police institution boards and oversaw transfers and postings. Based on this, the Maharashtra authorities has alleged that Jaiswal “should be a witness, if not a potential accused”.

In its plea, the federal government stated that Jaiswal was the Maharashtra director common of police (DGP) throughout whose reign the actions alleged in opposition to Deshmukh passed off. “This person will be relevant as a witness and possibly an accused, as he was Chairman of the Transfer Board at the relevant time. He was a person directly involved. The FIR was registered by the police before he became CBI Director,” stated senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram.

But judges SK Kaul and MM Sundresh refused to step in and rejected the petition. “It is complete red herring… I thought the state will see some sense. But, these are different nature of battles. Sorry, dismissed,” the bench stated.

In December, the Bombay excessive court docket dismissed Maharashtra authorities’s petitions for forming an SIT to probe the corruption case in opposition to Deshmukh on the bottom that CBI’s investigation was not neutral. The excessive court docket had stated the Maharashtra authorities’s apprehension concerning Jaiswal was “not reasonable but merely, a created one”.