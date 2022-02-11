Scandal has Olympics ‘teetering’ on disaster

A drug scandal involving a teenage athlete has left Olympic officers in disarray halfway by the Beijing Games.

The International Olympic Committee has refused to touch upon studies this week a couple of “legal issue” involving 15-year-old Russian determine skating star Kamila Valieva and a failed drug check.

On Thursday, Susanne Lyons, chair of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, launched an announcement stressing the significance of upholding Olympic integrity, the New York Post reported.

“Really the whole credibility of the Olympic Movement and the Paralympic Movement stands teetering on the edge of us saying that we really believe and live the values that we say we stand for,” Lyons informed Around the Rings, by way of Yahoo Sports.

“It is so important to the athletes of the world that the values of this [Olympic] Movement be upheld, and one of the most important values is integrity of sport. And it’s just terribly upsetting to the athletes today to have that wound potentially reopened again.”

The athletes should compete because the Russian Olympic Committee and aren’t allowed to make use of the nation’s flag as a part of a two-year ban for a state-sponsored doping program. Valieva practised Thursday because the scandal continues to dominate worldwide headlines on the 2022 Olympic Games.

She is a heavy favorite within the particular person competitors slated to start subsequent week. Multiple studies have linked the star determine skater to a failed drug check taken earlier than Monday’s group competitors, by which Valieva’s brilliance led the ROC group to gold.

She additionally grew to become the primary girl to land a quad bounce on the Olympics — and she or he did it twice.

Valieva reportedly examined constructive for trimetazidine, a coronary heart medicine that’s thought of a banned substance.

The United States received silver and Japan took bronze within the group competitors, by which Canada positioned fourth. However, Tuesday’s medal ceremony was postponed when studies of a failed drug check on the Russian group started to flow into.

Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), mentioned in a press convention earlier this week that “because there are legal implications involved, I can’t talk very much about it at this stage.”

The International Testing Agency, which is conducting drug testing at Beijing 2022, launched an announcement saying it’s conscious of the studies in regards to the state of affairs.

Valieva is taken into account by the World Anti-Doping Agency to be a “Protected Person” due to her age.

According to the WADA code, it treats Protected Persons “differently than other Athletes in certain circumstances based on the understanding that, below a certain age or intellectual capacity [they] may not possess the mental capacity to understand and appreciate the prohibitions against conduct contained in the Code.”

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally printed as Kamila Valieva drug test silence has 2022 Olympics ‘teetering’ on disaster