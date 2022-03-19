Scans to determine star Cats forward’s injury fate

Geelong is hopeful star ahead Jeremy Cameron has prevented a serious harm however will sweat on “precautionary” scans after he went to hospital on Saturday.

Cameron regarded primed for a giant afternoon after kicking two early targets however took no additional half after a heavy collision with Essendon defender Jayden Laverde earlier than quarter-time.

He harm a hip pointer within the contest however there’s better concern in regards to the space above that to his chest, given coach Chris Scott reported after the Cats’ 11-goal win that he went “downhill”.

Young backman Sam De Koning is already out of subsequent Friday evening’s conflict with the Swans after struggling a concussion within the third quarter.

“(Cameron) seemed to be OK, so his knock was to the body. There’s no concussion issue there,” Scott mentioned.

Camera Icon Jeremy Cameron went to hospital after a collision with Bomber Jayden Laverde within the opening quarter. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

“Jeremy just couldn’t get going and we were prepared to wait as long as possible but he was going downhill, not improving.

“My understanding is that they’ve sent him off for a precautionary scan but I couldn’t even tell you exactly where it is.

“The feedback I’ve got is they’re comfortable he’s OK but they just want to double check (his internal status).”

Scott was thrilled with what he noticed in opposition to the Bombers, from Patrick Dangerfield returning to his greatest, Brandan Parfitt highlighting their rising youth and recruit Tyson Stengle kicking 4 targets on debut.

The 2011 premiership coach additionally highlighted De Koning’s effort earlier than he went off, in addition to Esava Ratugolea, Max Holmes and Francis Evans.

But it was Dangerfield that Scott was most bullish about.

“I don‘t want to go too far in my praise of him but I thought he just took the game away from the opposition early on,” he mentioned.

“We’ve been confident in him more so than the last couple of years because he has endured some physical limitations … our medical and sports science team have done a terrific job with him.

“We think there are reasons some of our more experienced players haven’t quite physically been at their best and their reasons have nothing to do with age.

“He looked like the ‘Danger’ of a few years ago. He’s been good for us the last couple of years but … put it this way, you can’t be the dominant player in the competition if you’re limited physically.”

Scott stopped wanting making any grand statements about his facet’s prospects however mentioned that they had made it clear to their gamers they deliberate to offer them “a chance to win it”.