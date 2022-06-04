“Scarcely Believable”: Nepal Cricket Team Dismissed For Just 8 vs UAE in ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier | Cricket News

Rookie youngsters from Nepal bought a style of barely elite stage of cricket as they have been bowled out for an astonishing whole of eight runs towards United Arab Emirates in an ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier match right here on Saturday. The U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier, a primary of its variety, is that includes Nepal, UAE, Thailand, Bhutan and Qatar. The winner of this five-country competitors will qualify for the inaugural foremost occasion in South Africa in early 2023. While the Nepalese ladies had dismissed Qatar for a paltry 38 in an earlier recreation to clinch it by 79 runs, they have been in for a impolite jolt on Saturday.

The match did not even final for an hour with a complete of 9.2 overs wanted for its completion.

| END OF INNINGS: Nepal 8 all out (8.1 overs) Nepal have been bowled out for a single digit rating with solely 5 batters getting off the mark. Mahika Gaur with scarcely plausible figures of 4-2-2-5 #AsiaQualifier #U19WC @icc Scorecard: https://t.co/SMIMxklXzJ pic.twitter.com/qLWzuylaC9 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) June 4, 2022

No cricketer from both facet had the scope of even reaching double-digit scores with UAE’s Theertha Sathish’s 4 not out being highest.

When Nepal batted, six of their batters did not even bother the scorers with Sneha Mahara’s three runs off 10 balls being the very best contribution. Maneesha Rana scored two and three different batters contributed a solitary run every.

Off-spinner Mahika Gaur, who opened the bowling for UAE, had unbelievable figures of 4-2-2-5 and her new ball accomplice Indhuja Nandkumar was equally efficient as she took three wickets for six runs in her quota of 4 overs.

While the Nepal innings lasted for less than 8.1 overs, UAE knocked off the required runs in seven balls.

With the ICC focussing on promotion of ladies’s recreation on the junior stage, a lot of the affiliate member international locations try to begin their junior programme for girls.

To be truthful, Nepal would not have too many high quality turf pitches even for high quality males’s cricket and therefore these ladies deserve numerous credit score as they’d already gained a match within the competitors and are at the least anticipated to steamroll each Bhutan and Thailand.

However, there is no such thing as a denying that UAE, a crew stuffed largely with ladies from the sturdy South Asian expatriate neighborhood, are favourites by a distance to ebook the flight to South Africa.