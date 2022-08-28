Scary! A 100-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth today, August 28; NASA shares details

A 100-foot asteroid is hurtling in direction of Earth at the moment, August 28! NASA warned concerning the large area rock. Will this asteroid strike the Earth?

Yesterday, Earth narrowly escaped an enormous asteroid named Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4, which was 100-foot in diameter. However, it flew safely previous the Earth. Its closest strategy to the Earth was 5.93 million kilometres. NASA’s CNEOS has revealed that it travelled at a velocity of seven.23 km per second. These big rocks in space travel across the Sun, however they will change their paths because of the gravitational drive of planets and generally even collide with them as occurred with the asteroid that brought on the extinction of dinosaurs when it crashed into the Earth! However, it might occur solely in uncommon circumstances.

And fortunately, this asteroid was not that uncommon case! However, there may be one other asteroid which is ready to make its closest strategy to the Earth within the subsequent 24 hours. NASA confirmed that an asteroid named Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 will fly by at the moment, August 28. This one is as large because the asteroid that whizzed previous the Earth at the moment. It is a 100-foot huge asteroid which can come as shut as 5.51 million kilometres or 3.4 million miles to the Earth.

Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 heading in direction of Earth

NASA’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office has red-flagged the Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 on account of its shut proximity. The Asteroid Watch dashboard of NASA shows the following 5 Earth approaches to inside 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers to Earth, which is termed as a doubtlessly hazardous object. It is nineteen.5 occasions the gap to the moon. What’s extra alarming is that it’s even transferring extra rapidly than at the moment’s asteroid. CNEOS confirmed that this asteroid has a velocity of seven.93 km per second.

Do asteroids hit the Earth?

The reply is sure! There is an notorious Chicxulub asteroid which brought on large destruction on Earth round 66 million years in the past. Effect? End of the age of the dinosaurs. That’s why NASA retains an energetic eye on all such asteroids posing a risk to Earth.