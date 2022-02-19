‘Scary’ NRL star out for redemption

Matt Moylan has been struck down by damage after damage on the Sharks, however a teammate says he’s again to his “scary” finest within the pre-season.

Sharks large man Braden Hamlin-Uele says injury-prone playmaker Matt Moylan is in “scary” kind on his quest to reclaim a everlasting spot in Cronulla’s beginning line-up.

Likened to Darren Lockyer in his early days on the Panthers, Moylan’s profession has been hampered by damage and kind issues since he joined the Sharks in 2018.

The consultant honours he scored as a Panther have eluded him within the Shire and he was struck down by accidents but once more in 2021.

Even when first-choice playmaker Shaun Johnson was dominated out for the season, Moylan frolicked on the bench, caught behind starters Luke Metcalf and Braydon Trindall.

But Fitzgibbon opted to take an opportunity on the injury-prone playmaker forward of his first season as head coach and re-signed him to a one-year deal for 2022.

Now, Moylan seems to be decided to repay the religion and, in line with Hamlin-Uele, is working additional time to beat his teammates to a spot within the Sharks’ beginning facet.

“He’s one of the ones that have gone under the radar this pre-season, but I honestly haven’t seen ‘Moyza’ this flying and this fit and ready to go in a long time,” Hamlin-Uele advised The Big Sports Breakfast.

“I think personally he’s had his best pre-season. His body’s looking great, he looks great.”

Fitzgibbon stated earlier this week he had but to resolve who would associate star recruit Nicho Hynes within the halves, however Trindall, Moylan and Metcalf look like the frontrunners.

Hamlin-Uele stated Moylan can be giving the coach loads to consider.

“It’s kind of scary to see what Matt Moylan can do in this kind of physicality and how fit he is,” he stated.

“He looks ready and he looks like he wants to be there this year, so that’s really exciting.”

Moylan was not named within the Sharks’ first NRL trial, to be performed towards Penrith on Sunday, with Ryan Rivett and Trindall set to begin within the halves.

But Moylan appears to be like more likely to characteristic within the membership’s second and ultimate pre-season match towards the Bulldogs as Fitzgibbon will get to work nutting out a profitable halves mixture.