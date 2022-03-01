Scathing reply to blogger’s free food request

A Melbourne micro-influencer requested to check out a restaurant in trade for social media posts – and it didn’t go down nicely with the proprietor.

A Melbourne restaurant proprietor has been left enraged by a micro-influencer’s request to “try out” their restaurant in trade for Instagram posts.

John Lethlean, who’s a meals author for The Australian, shared messages between meals blogger Elle Groves, who runs the account Two Teaspooons with buddy Annie Knight, and the unnamed restaurant proprietor to his 23,500 followers.

Ms Groves wrote to the restaurant saying the pair had thought it seemed superb, and provided a collaboration.

“We would love to come try it out in exchange for some stories on our personal accounts, and a post and stories on our food page accounts,” she stated.

“Would you guys be interested in doing this collab? If not, we completely understand. We can’t wait to hear from you.”

The restaurant proprietor, who Mr Lethlean stated shared the messages with him, was lower than impressed with the request.

“Hey Elle, apologies for the delay … I’ve been grappling with how much rage to demonstrate/throw in your direction,” they replied.

“I’ve decided to take the high road and explain a few things to you in the hope that you learn something and become a better person.

“Reaching out blind to a venue you know nothing about looking for free stuff is a sh***y enough thing to do at the best of times.

“But it’s even worse when Covid is still very much a thing, affecting small businesses like us devastatingly for two years now.”

The proprietor went on to elucidate they’d even needed to take one other job at one other venue on their days off to have the ability to proceed to pay workers and hire.

“Many hospitality businesses are still trying to catch up from devastating losses and stresses over the past two years, and we’re certainly one of them,” the proprietor continued.

“Maybe give it a year or so and see how the business landscape looks, and see if you can amass enough followers for your ‘collabs’ to actually be of benefit to the venues you approach so naively, instead of them only being of benefit to you,” they stated, providing recommendation “in lieu” of a collaboration.

They completed by saying Ms Groves ought to pay for meals and publish anyway to help the business.

Ms Groves has 4650 followers, Ms Knight has 3920, and their account @twoteaspooons has 1190.

Ms Groves shared her response to the restaurant in a message to Mr Lethlean, that he then shared partly together with his followers. She claimed the meals critic sharing the unique messages was bullying and harassment, and requested for them to be deleted.

In a message, Ms Groves informed the proprietor she appreciated their perspective and perspective, and apologised that her message had upset them.

“We will definitely come for a visit this year to support,” she wrote.

The trade was shared with the #couscousforcomment hashtag, which options many different comparable messages between influencers and companies homeowners.

News.com.au has contacted Two Teaspooons for additional remark.