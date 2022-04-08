Scene in Borodianka near Kyiv ‘much more horrific’ than Bucha: Zelenskyy

The destruction left by Russian troops within the city of Borodianka exterior of Kyiv is “much more horrific” than the state of affairs uncovered within the close by city of Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Thursday.

“They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodianka,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his every day deal with to the nation. “It’s much more horrific there, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers.”

Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv area a couple of week in the past to regroup within the east, leaving scenes of loss of life and horror in commuter cities across the capital.

Ukraine has accused the Russians of executing a whole lot of peaceable civilians, a few of whom have been found lifeless with their palms tied behind their backs, in addition to of torture and rape.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova mentioned earlier Thursday that rescue employees recovered 26 our bodies from beneath two destroyed condominium buildings in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, once more accusing Moscow of focusing on civilian areas.

“Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova mentioned on Facebook. “Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here,” she mentioned, including it was “impossible to predict” what number of extra lifeless there have been on the website.

Venediktova mentioned the Russians have used cluster bombs and heavy a number of rocket launchers “that bring death and destruction.”

“Evidence of the Russian forces’ war crimes is at every turn,” she wrote.

“The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home,” Venediktova mentioned. “Their only aim was the civilian population, there are no military facilities around here.”

She accused Russian forces of participating in “killings, torture and beatings” of civilians, in addition to sexual assault.

Venediktova mentioned Ukrainian legislation enforcement officers have been amassing proof from Borodianka for native and worldwide courts.

Read extra:

Ukraine says 26 bodies found in two destroyed apartment buildings near Kyiv

Russia will defend its interests, Kremlin says after UN human rights body suspension

Credible reports of ‘torture, rape, killings’ by Russian soldiers in Ukraine: Blinken