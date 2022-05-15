Scenes at Abu Akleh’s funeral looked as if it was ‘made in apartheid SA’ – Desmond Tutu IP Foundation | News24

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Foundation spoke out towards the assaults by Israeli troopers at Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral.

Israeli troopers attacked crowds carrying the casket in the course of the funeral.

It occurred on Friday.

The assaults on the funeral procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh regarded as if it was “made in apartheid South Africa”, the Desmond Tutu IP Foundation mentioned on Saturday.

“The scenes of members of the Israeli security forces attacking pallbearers at the funeral in Jerusalem of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh yesterday were chillingly reminiscent of the brutality meted out to mourners at the funerals of anti-apartheid activists in South Africa during our struggle for freedom,” mentioned chairperson Mamphela Ramphele.

“As Archbishop Tutu taught us, the perpetrators of violence and human rights violations might think they are advancing their goals, but are in fact undermining their own humanity and integrity.”

Abu Akleh reported for Al Jazeerah, specializing in Palestine, and was shot useless on Wednesday whereas in Jenin protecting Israeli raids.

Al Jazeera reported that she was identifiable as a journalist, sporting a blue flak jacket marked “PRESS”. She was shot within the head and died later. Al Jazeera reported that it was allegedly by Israeli forces. Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samoudi, was shot within the again and brought to hospital.

Then, surprising occasions unfolded on Friday when pallbearers carrying her coffin have been pushed, kicked, hit, and virtually misplaced their steadiness within the chaos of police surrounding them, which included stun grenades being thrown.

In a tweet, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) mentioned it carried out the raid in Jenin after 19 folks had been killed within the final weeks within the “terrorist stronghold”.

The IDF performed a “counter-terrorism operation” to apprehend an operative and was attacked with heavy gunfire and explosives from dozens of Palestinian gunmen.

The IDF’s worldwide spokesperson, Amnon Shefler, mentioned Akleh was shot useless in the course of the operation.

“Her death was a tragedy,” he mentioned, including that they might by no means intentionally assault a journalist.

The Israel Police tweeted that rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and hurt the police: “The Israel Police prepared yesterday [Friday] to facilitate a calm and dignified funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and had coordinated the funeral arrangements with her family. Unfortunately, hundreds of rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police.”

The United Nations (UN) additionally issued an announcement.

Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, mentioned: “The Secretary-General condemns all attacks and killings of journalists, and stresses that journalists must never be the target of violence.

“Media employees ought to be capable to perform their work freely and with out harassment, intimidation or the worry of being focused. The Secretary-General reiterates his agency conviction {that a} free press is crucial for peace, justice, sustainable growth and human rights.”

