SCG set for Buddy fever in the 1000 quest

The final time Lance Franklin performed in entrance of an unrestricted crowd on the SCG, he kicked 4 objectives in his three hundredth AFL sport – and a repeat of that efficiency subsequent Friday will spark one other huge celebration.

Franklin kicked only one purpose in Sydney’s 20-point opening spherical derby win over GWS at Accor Stadium on Saturday, lifting his profession haul to 996.

Attention will now flip to the conflict with Geelong, with Sydney officers saying will probably be the primary time in 951 days since that milestone sport for ‘Buddy’ in August 2019 that the SCG may have an unrestricted crowd.

Franklin averages a contact below three and a half objectives a sport on the SCG, however slightly below two-and-a-half per fixture in opposition to the Cats.

The AFL group was abuzz with anticipation heading into spherical one over whether or not Franklin would kick the 5 objectives wanted to achieve 4 figures.

That will proceed, although the at all times measured Sydney coach John Longmire wasn’t getting caught up within the chatter.

“We’re not on countdown watch. It will happen when it happens,” Longmire mentioned.

He did nevertheless categorical extra pleasure in regards to the conflict with the Cats and the prospect of enjoying in entrance of an enormous residence crowd for the primary time in a very long time.

“It’s great for the footy club and for the players to be able to experience what’s going to be a huge crowd against a team that is forever at the top of the ladder,” Longmire mentioned.

“We’ve got great admiration for the Geelong footy club and to be able to play them next week at home on a Friday night is exciting.”

Longmire was assured speedy midfielder Chad Warner and backline stalwart Jake Lloyd would return from harm for Friday’s sport.

GWS coach Leon Cameron hopes to have a few high quality gamers again for subsequent Sunday’s away sport in opposition to Richmond, with key ahead Jesse Hogan and powerful marking again Nick Haynes displaying up effectively in a sport earlier on Saturday.

“He (Hogan) is a big chance for next week, we played him for about 60 minutes today, he looked really good,” Cameron mentioned.

“He kicked a couple of goals and his second and third efforts were really good.

“We’ve simply bought to weigh up whether or not or not we have got sufficient load in him.

“Nick Haynes got through and he’s had some challenges with his stomach and this has been really frustrating for us and for Nick, because its been there for four or six weeks.

“But he had his greatest end result when it comes to his well being, enjoying the sport.”

Cameron will be looking for more of his senior midfielders to step up against Richmond, after youngster Tom Green excelled against Sydney, adding two goals to match-high tallies of 31 touches and eight clearances.

“He was by far our greatest mid,” Cameron mentioned of Green.

“Some of our different mids most likely did not switch their pre-season (type) over as a lot as what Tom has and they should get to work subsequent week.”