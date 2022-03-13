Schoenmaker, Springboks big winners at SA Sports Awards as Kolisi highlights gender inequality | Sport

The Springboks and Tatjana Schoenmaker had been the large winners on the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Saturday evening, with Siya Kolisi utilizing the platform to spotlight gender inequality.

Schoenmaker, who received gold and silver within the 200m and 100m breaststroke on the Tokyo Games final yr, received the Sportswoman of the Year award and the general Sports Star of the Year.

Kolisi, in the meantime, accepted the award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year, earlier than he was named the People’s Choice Sports Star Of The Year, a results of the general public vote.

“It’s always awkward getting an individual award when playing a team sport, but thank you to all my coaches and teammates and to all who support me,” Kolisi stated in his acceptance speach.

“Now, to all the men: Let’s talk about gender equality in sport. We (men) get all the money, but the women work has hard as we do. If we don’t speak up about it nothing will change. We (men) must use our platform to speak up for women.”

Another Springbok World Cup winner, Makazole Mapimpi, received the Sportsman of the Year award, the Springboks received Team of the Year and Rassie Erasmus received Coach of the Year.

“Thank you so much, thanks to the coaches. This is because of the coaches … thanks to everyone,” Mapimpi stated.

Earlier, when accepting the Sportswoman of the Year award, Schoenmaker stated: “What an honour. I always get the question, ‘how much does my team contribute to my success?’ Well, my team everyone is everyone supporting me and who has my back. So, it’s an easy question to answer. They are my success.

“This doesn’t really feel actual.”

Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)

The full list of category award winners:

Sport Administrator of the Year

Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose

National Federation of the Year

South African Rugby Union

Indigenous Games Team of the Year

KZN

Recreation Body of the Year

Local Surf Lounge Academy

Photographer of the Year

Roger Sedres

Journalist of the Year

Timothy Molobi

Newcomer of the Year

Minè De Klerk

Team of the Year

Springboks

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Pieter du Preez

Volunteer of the Year

Owen Gabaotswe

Coach of the Year

Rassie Erasmus

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Anrunè Liebenberg-Weyers

Sportswoman of the Year

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Sportsman of the Year

Makazole Mapimpi

People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year

Siya Kolisi

Sports Star of the Year

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Minister’s Excellence Awards

Akona MakalimaXolile LetlakaBatshobinke SipukaMichelle JoubertVictor Manuel DeFreitas Gomes

Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award

Ntambi Ravele, Lynette Ferreira, Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe, Dan Setsedi, Norman ‘Pangaman’ Sekapane

Shield Of Jove

Bianca Buitendag, Ntando Mahlangu, Tatjana Schoenmaker