Schoenmaker, Springboks big winners at SA Sports Awards as Kolisi highlights gender inequality | Sport
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins (Gallo)
The Springboks and Tatjana Schoenmaker had been the large winners on the SA Sports Awards held in Durban on Saturday evening, with Siya Kolisi utilizing the platform to spotlight gender inequality.
Schoenmaker, who received gold and silver within the 200m and 100m breaststroke on the Tokyo Games final yr, received the Sportswoman of the Year award and the general Sports Star of the Year.
Kolisi, in the meantime, accepted the award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year, earlier than he was named the People’s Choice Sports Star Of The Year, a results of the general public vote.
“It’s always awkward getting an individual award when playing a team sport, but thank you to all my coaches and teammates and to all who support me,” Kolisi stated in his acceptance speach.
“Now, to all the men: Let’s talk about gender equality in sport. We (men) get all the money, but the women work has hard as we do. If we don’t speak up about it nothing will change. We (men) must use our platform to speak up for women.”
Another Springbok World Cup winner, Makazole Mapimpi, received the Sportsman of the Year award, the Springboks received Team of the Year and Rassie Erasmus received Coach of the Year.
“Thank you so much, thanks to the coaches. This is because of the coaches … thanks to everyone,” Mapimpi stated.
Earlier, when accepting the Sportswoman of the Year award, Schoenmaker stated: “What an honour. I always get the question, ‘how much does my team contribute to my success?’ Well, my team everyone is everyone supporting me and who has my back. So, it’s an easy question to answer. They are my success.
“This doesn’t really feel actual.”
Siya and Rachel Kolisi (Gallo)
The full list of category award winners:
Sport Administrator of the Year
Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose
National Federation of the Year
South African Rugby Union
Indigenous Games Team of the Year
KZN
Recreation Body of the Year
Local Surf Lounge Academy
Photographer of the Year
Roger Sedres
Journalist of the Year
Timothy Molobi
Newcomer of the Year
Minè De Klerk
Team of the Year
Springboks
Sportsman of the Year with a Disability
Pieter du Preez
Volunteer of the Year
Owen Gabaotswe
Coach of the Year
Rassie Erasmus
Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability
Anrunè Liebenberg-Weyers
Sportswoman of the Year
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Sportsman of the Year
Makazole Mapimpi
People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year
Siya Kolisi
Sports Star of the Year
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Minister’s Excellence Awards
Akona MakalimaXolile LetlakaBatshobinke SipukaMichelle JoubertVictor Manuel DeFreitas Gomes
Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award
Ntambi Ravele, Lynette Ferreira, Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe, Dan Setsedi, Norman ‘Pangaman’ Sekapane
Shield Of Jove
Bianca Buitendag, Ntando Mahlangu, Tatjana Schoenmaker