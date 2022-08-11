Scholz denies any involvement in German tax fraud scandal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned on Thursday that he was not concerned in any approach within the tax fraud scandal referred to as “Cum-Ex” that dates to his time as mayor of Hamburg.

“An incredible number of people have been heard, an incredible number of files have been studied and if you follow the press coverage of the respective hearings, the result is always that there was no political influence,” Scholz mentioned at a press conference in Berlin.

The chancellor’s remarks got here after it turned public earlier this month that police found €214,800 in a protected deposit field of Johannes Kahrs, a former lawmaker from the Social Democrats (SPD), Scholz’s get together, who served as an adviser to Christian Olearius, head of Hamburg-based Warburg Bank, which is on the heart of the scandal, whereas Scholz was nonetheless mayor of Hamburg in 2016.

According to media reviews, Kahrs organized conferences between Scholz and Warburg senior executives who have been making an attempt to get out of paying again €47 million in unlawful tax refunds on the time. After these conferences, Hamburg tax officers revoked their demand that the financial institution pay again the cash on the grounds that the statute of limitations had expired. A German court docket later reversed that call and the financial institution has since repaid the funds.

Scholz, who is because of testify on the problem at a listening to in Hamburg on August 19, maintains that he doesn’t recollect what was mentioned throughout his conferences with Warburg executives.

Asked by a journalist on Thursday whether or not he thought his claims have been “credible,” Scholz lashed out on the reporter, saying that “first of all, it’s not credible when you mix into a question facts that are not proven.”

“It is not as you say. There is not a single indication that there was any political interference,” Scholz mentioned.

Apart from that incident, throughout which he appeared vulnerable to dropping his mood, Scholz confirmed himself as serene as ever, at instances giving the taciturn replies individuals have come to anticipate from him.

“What do you know about the money in Johannes Kahrs’s safe deposit box?” one journalist requested. “Nothing,” Scholz mentioned, smiling.

“I’m as curious as you are and would like to know where [the money] came from, but [Kahrs] probably won’t give me or you any information,” he instructed one other reporter.

Despite Scholz’s insistence that nothing dodgy may be traced again to him or a call he made, the scandal, smoldering since earlier than he took over as chancellor, has some potential to tarnish his popularity and will turn into a burden on his approval scores.

Apparently unperturbed by the prospect, Scholz mentioned he’ll reply all of the questions once more “for many hours” on the listening to in Hamburg subsequent Friday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he mentioned.