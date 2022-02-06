Scholz says Germany open to boosting troops in Baltics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday stated Germany was ready to ship further troops to the Baltic states, forward of a key journey to Washington the place he’ll search to bolster his affect within the Ukraine disaster.

“We are… prepared to do whatever is necessary to strengthen” Germany’s presence in NATO operations within the Baltics, Scholz stated in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

Germany leads a NATO operation in Lithuania and has round 500 troopers stationed there.

Asked whether or not reinforcements might be agreed at a NATO defence ministers’ assembly in mid-February, Scholz stated: “We are ready to make a decision.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had earlier stated in an interview with the Funke media group that Germany was ready to strengthen its presence in Lithuania.

“In principle, troops are… available for reinforcement, and we are now in talks with Lithuania about what exactly would be useful,” Lambrecht stated.

The pledge comes amid rising fears that Russia could also be making ready to invade Ukraine, with the West accusing President Vladimir Putin of amassing greater than 100,000 troops on the border.

Russia denies it plans to invade however has demanded wide-ranging safety ensures from the West, together with that Ukraine by no means be allowed to hitch NATO.

With Scholz, dealing with rising criticism of Germany’s apparently ambivalent stance within the disaster, will journey to Washington for the primary assembly of his chancellorship with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

He may also meet the leaders of the Baltic states in Berlin this week and can journey to Ukraine and Russia later this month.

Scholz, who in December succeeded veteran German chief Angela Merkel, on Sunday doubled down on Germany’s refusal to ship weapons to Ukraine.

“For many years, the German government has had a clear course that we do not deliver to crisis zones and that we also do not deliver lethal weapons to Ukraine,” he stated.

Asked whether or not Washington noticed Germany because the “weakest link” in NATO, he replied: “That is a false impression that does not prevail in Washington either.”

Read extra:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s stance on Russia looms over first visit to US

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’

Kremlin is top destination for spooked European leaders amid Russian troop buildup