Scholz says Putin’s offensive in Ukraine ‘stuck’  

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled regardless of the each day assaults inflicted by his troops, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned on Wednesday, urging Moscow to “immediately” cease the combating.

“Putin’s offensive is stuck despite all the destruction that it is bringing day after day,” Scholz mentioned in a speech to the German parliament.

Unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western companions are working and can solely convey additional harm to Russia’s financial system, the German chief warned.

“But that is just the beginning, many of the toughest consequences will only been seen in the coming weeks,” he mentioned, warning that “we are constantly creating sanctions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin “must hear the truth” that not solely is the warfare destroying Ukraine, “but also Russia’s future.”

Scholz insisted that Germany stands by Kyiv, however mentioned he wouldn’t endorse requires NATO to assist erect a no-fly zone over Ukraine or to ship in “peacekeeping troops.”

“As difficult as it is, we will not give in on that,” he mentioned, including that Germany wouldn’t danger a direct army battle between nuclear-armed Russia and NATO.

In an interview with weekly Die Zeit, Scholz mentioned he had an “idea about an outcome for talks” on an finish to the Russian invasion, however mentioned to debate it publicly could be “irresponsible.”

“The admirable resistance of Ukrainians has increased the chances of a deal” between Moscow and Kyiv, he mentioned.

“But it is far from certain. It is still unclear whether Russia even wants an agreement. That’s how bitter the situation is.”

Read extra:

Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20

Signs of Ukrainian forces ‘going after’ Russians: Pentagon

‘Active phase’ of Russian invasion will break down by April: Ukrainian adviser