Scholz says Russian attack on Ukraine would be ‘serious mistake’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned on Saturday {that a} Russian assault on Ukraine could be a “serious mistake” with excessive “political, economic and geostrategic costs.”

There was no justification for some 100,000 troopers massing on Ukraine’s borders, he informed the Munich Security Conference in a livestreamed speech.

“Russia has made the issue of Ukraine’s possible NATO membership a casus belli, which is a paradox because here is no decision on this on the agenda,” he mentioned.

The West was nonetheless prepared to barter over Russia’s safety calls for “without being naive.”

“We will differentiate clearly between untenable demands and legitimate security interests,” he added.

