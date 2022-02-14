Scholz, Zelenskiy play down talk of NATO membership for Ukraine

Press play to take heed to this text

KYIV — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought Monday to tamp down rigidity with Russia by suggesting that NATO membership for Ukraine was not on their agenda.

At a press convention in Kyiv, Scholz and Zelenskiy performed down the probability of Ukraine becoming a member of the navy alliance within the foreseeable future. With greater than 100,000 Russian troops close to Ukraine’s border, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that any additional NATO enlargement to the east can be “unacceptable” and demanded “security guarantees” for Moscow.

“The question of [Ukrainian] membership in alliances is practically not on the agenda,” Scholz mentioned on the press convention, which adopted a two-hour assembly between the leaders.

“And that is why it is strange to observe that the Russian government is making something that is practically not on the agenda the subject of major political problems,” Scholz added. “That is the great challenge that we actually face: That something that is not even on the agenda is being made an issue.”

While Scholz confused that every nation ought to be capable to make choices on which alliances to affix, he mentioned it was necessary to “look at the reality” and search to de-escalate tensions, simply days after the U.S. warned {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine may very well be imminent.

Zelenskiy mentioned NATO membership was a distant “dream” however added: “For us, NATO membership is not the absolute goal. That’s not a question that comes from us.”

The Ukrainian president additionally mentioned that “the future of the European security architecture will be decided in Ukraine,” and added that his authorities was prepared to debate “guarantees” that may very well be included on this structure to make sure Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

While Scholz confused that the West was able to hit Russia with “very far-reaching and effective sanctions” ought to it launch a contemporary assault on Ukraine, he mentioned he nonetheless hoped that peace talks may result in an answer.

On that observe, Scholz praised Zelenskiy for assuring him that Ukraine’s authorities would current “the relevant draft laws that we need for the continuation of the Minsk process,” a yet-to-be-implemented agreement to ascertain peace in jap Ukraine, the place a navy battle between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing since 2014.

Russia has accused Ukraine of not endeavor the mandatory steps that might result in a decision of the battle, similar to elections within the disputed areas.

“This is a good process, which will help to ensure that there can be no pretexts [by Russia] in the necessary strategy for getting out of the situation that is now in a deadlock,” Scholz mentioned. “Ukraine is making a very important contribution here, and I am very grateful for it.”

Scholz, who has been accused by critics at residence and overseas of not doing sufficient to assist Ukraine, additionally confused that “no country has supported Ukraine more in the past eight years than Germany.” He added that Berlin would additional assist the nation’s economic system, which has suffered from the continuing battle and the specter of an invasion. This would take the type of an accelerated payout of a €150 million mortgage, in addition to the supply of one other mortgage of the identical quantity, he mentioned.

Scholz will travel Tuesday to Moscow to satisfy Putin.