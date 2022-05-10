School Athletes Given Sanitiser To Drink In Horrible Japan Mix-up

Japan sanitiser mix-up: In all, three athletes have been taken to hospital. (Representational)

Tokyo:

Japanese authorities have pledged to analyze a mix-up that noticed highschool athletes given hand sanitiser to drink throughout a race, with one pupil falling sick after taking a swig.

Competition organisers for a ladies’ 5,000-metre strolling race held final weekend in central Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture mistakenly poured the sanitiser into cups and positioned them at a drinks station for athletes.

Yamanashi’s highschool sport federation stated the sanitiser had been saved in an unlabelled plastic bottle alongside these containing consuming water in a cardboard field.

Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is usually used to guard in opposition to Covid-19 and has develop into ubiquitous in Japan and different nations for the reason that pandemic started.

One athlete collapsed, vomited and dropped out of the race after consuming the sanitiser, whereas two others spat it out and continued.

In all, three athletes have been taken to hospital for remedy and have been reported to be recovering.

Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki stated Monday that there can be a third-party investigation.

“On behalf of the prefecture, I would like to offer a sincere apology to the athlete and her family,” he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)