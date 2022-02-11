School bands to regularly perform at National War Memorial

NEW DELHI: School bands will usually carry out on the National War Memorial in New Delhi on a rotational foundation, the defence ministry has mentioned. “The objective of this initiative is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty, courage, and sacrifice among the schoolchildren and increase the participation of people, especially the youth, so that they experience the various facts associated with the ironic war memorial,” mentioned the ministry in a press release.

The schooling ministry has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to organize a schedule for the bands to carry out. The themes and tunes of the band can be determined in coordination with the Directorate of National War Memorial and Museum and Integrated Defence Staff.

The assertion mentioned the brand new observe will carry ahead the imaginative and prescient of the Veer Gatha venture of the ministries of defence and tradition to lift consciousness amongst youngsters about conflict heroes. “This will help instil the feeling of nationalism in their formative years through enriched exposure.”

The performances will tentatively start from February 22 forward of the third anniversary of the memorial.