School bus driver accused of stalking 8-year-old NH boy and his family

GREENLAND, NH – A college bus driver has been arrested, accused of stalking and terrorizing an 8-year-old boy and his household on his bus route.

Federal prosecutors accuse 39-year-old Michael Chick of giving the boy items, letters and cell telephones. The household reported a number of incidents, ultimately resulting in an investigation.

Chick has solely been charged with interstate stalking. He is in custody pending a listening to to determine if he is too harmful to be launched on bail.

When Chick started giving items to the 8-year-old on his faculty bus and asking to attend his Little League video games in April, the boy’s dad and mom went to authorities who warned Chick to again off.

“It is paramount that we protect our most vulnerable, and in this case, the vulnerable is a child,” stated Jane Young, U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.

Which is why the feds acquired concerned in July, when the boy’s mom discovered two pay as you go Tracfones in his room, allegedly given to him by the suspect so the kid may take semi-nude images of himself and ship them onto to Chick.

But prosecutors say the depth of Chick’s scheme actually got here to gentle after they scoured the surveillance video and audio from his faculty bus. The feds say it revealed that Chick had spent a number of weeks telling the boy that some unhealthy males, a gaggle he referred to as “the team”, was threatening to kidnap and torture him and hurt his household if the teenager did not present a gradual stream of images.

When they boy complied, Chick allegedly despatched a be aware that stated, “good job” and “you saved yourself.”

When the boy did not, prosecutors say Chick made it seem like “the team” was threatening him and the boy. “We are done (expletive) around”, stated one be aware. “Make this happen now or the kid disappears.”

Chick even allegedly instructed the boy he was paying the group $1,000 per week to not hurt him.

Last week, the feds raided the suspect’s residence in Eliot, Maine the place he lives together with his mom.

“Right up until yesterday, we had been asking ‘what is this about? What is he being charged with?'” his brother Jerry Chick stated. “They would not tell us.”

When police searched Chick’s home and automobile, they discovered Tracfones and digital cameras with forensic proof. Also discovered was duct tape, rubber gloves, kids’s underwear, and toys. They now marvel what number of different sufferer’s there is likely to be.

“We are trying to determine the scope of conduct in this case,” Jane Young stated.

Prosecutors say Chick secretly visited the boy’s residence at evening and even put a monitoring system on his dad and mom’ automobile.

Chick was employed as a faculty bus driver and was assigned to bus routes servicing the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire. The feds have arrange a particular hotline quantity for fogeys whose youngsters might have had contact with Chick: 603-722-1751.