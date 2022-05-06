School Committee Votes To Shut Down Mission Hill School After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston faculty officers have voted to completely shut the Mission Hill Okay-8 School in Jamaica Plain following an investigation into sexual misconduct.

At a faculty committee assembly Thursday evening, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius mentioned this was the best choice given the tradition of bullying and rampant sexual abuse amongst college students that went largely unreported for years.

READ MORE: Suffolk Construction Voluntarily Halts All Boston Projects After Edison Power Plant Floor Collapse

“The investigators found that students are still at an increased risk of bullying as a result of the pervasive school culture that has been built and allowed to continue for more than a decade,” Cassellius mentioned.

School officers say the reviews span from kindergarten to sixth grade. Despite intervention from the district and extra coaching, nothing modified.

READ MORE: Racial Slur Brings Early End To Hamilton-Wenham High School Prom

Cassellius mentioned Mission Hill leaders hid behind the liberty that got here with their pilot program standing.

Despite the varsity tradition, some mother and father fought to maintain the doorways open.

“I believe the superintendent decided to close the school long ago and spent this year curating evidence to justify that decision to you,” Mission Hill guardian Allison Cox mentioned on the assembly. “I have multiple times asked why the positive assessments and demonstrable cultural and academic achievements in recent years have been ignored.”

MORE NEWS: Senate Passes Bill Allowing Undocumented Immigrants To Get Driver’s Licenses

The faculty shall be closed on the finish of this tutorial yr. There are at the moment 200 college students assigned to the varsity. BPS has put a crew in place who will work with every household to make sure a easy transition to a brand new faculty.