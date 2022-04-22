School COVID-19 rules relaxed further as students prepare for term 2

Students and lecturers who stay with individuals who have COVID-19 however take a look at adverse will be capable of attend class subsequent time period, so long as they inform the college they’re a family contact and take speedy antigen checks.

High college college students and lecturers should put on masks for 5 college days if they’re shut contacts, and first college students might be strongly inspired to put on them too. The modifications mirror the choice to carry guidelines requiring close contacts in the wider community to isolate.

The NSW Department of Education will start handing out extra speedy antigen checks to college students when lessons resume after college holidays on Wednesday. Students and lecturers should take the checks for 5 college days if they’re a family contact.

The leisure of family contact guidelines deliver faculties the closest they’ve been in two years to pre-pandemic settings.

In time period 2, the division will proceed to use momentary restrictions corresponding to obligatory masks, not holding giant indoor gatherings and separating cohorts if there may be an outbreak of COVID-19 at a person college.