School in Australia stops classes so kids can enjoy snowfall. Watch sweet video

Running round and taking part in in snowfall is an incredible expertise. Probably that’s the reason when it began snowing in Australia’s Captains Flat, a school within the locality determined to do one thing great for the scholars. They stopped their courses to in order that the students may play in snow.

The faculty initially posted a video on their official Facebook web page. “Thicker snow!!,” they wrote and shared the video. The clip, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared by an Instagram web page referred to as Good News Movement. “CLASSES PAUSED TO ENJOY SNOW: A school in Australia called off classes so that the children could experience snow (it occurs once a decade)—many had never experienced snow—like the kid in this video,” they shared together with the video.

Take a have a look at the great clip that exhibits youngsters having fun with snowfall:

The video has been shared about 12 hours in the past. With over 1.1 million views, the video is now going all types of viral. The clip has additionally prompted folks to share totally different feedback. “This is what school is all about. Didactic and experiential learning!” posted an Instagram consumer. “Awesome,” shared one other. “As a teacher, this is beautiful. Sometimes it’s not all about basic academics,” posted a 3rd. “How absolutely perfect,” wrote a fourth.